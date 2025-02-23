One woman dead, another hurt after shooting inside Chicago Near North Side hotel, police say
One woman is dead and another is wounded after they were both shot Saturday night at a River North hotel.
Chicago police said around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Grand Avenue for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman in the lobby with a gunshot wound to the neck.
The victim told officers that she was shot at by an unknown man who left the scene in a tan SUV last seen heading eastbound. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
Officers conducted a further search and found a 32-year-old woman inside a guest room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was also taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she died.
As of Sunday, no one is in custody.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.