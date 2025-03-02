Davenport man charged in deadly shooting inside Chicago River North building

A man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting inside a River North hotel/apartment building last Sunday.

Demetris Shorter, 35, of Davenport, Iowa, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, in The Level Hotels & Furnished Suites luxury hotel and apartment building at 369 W. Grand Ave. off Orleans Street.

One woman was found shot inside a suite in the building. Police said they found the victim, identified as 32-year-old Kenliada Porter by the Medical Examiner's Office, in a guest room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died.

An autopsy determined the cause of her death was from multiple gunshot wounds.

Another victim, a 29-year-old woman, was found shot in the lobby. A source said the victim was a security guard who tried to stop the shooter from getting access to the rest of the building. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The suspect, later identified as Shorter, left the scene in a tan sport-utility vehicle headed east.

Prosecutors, during his detention hearing on Saturday, said Shorter turned himself into the police just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

They said Shorter and Porter checked into the building on Feb. 21. The next day, around 8:07 p.m., someone staying in one of the rooms called the receptionist's desk after hearing gunshots.

Shorter was then seen leaving minutes later out the west stairwell exit door near the elevators before returning around 8:19 p.m., where he approached the receptionist's desk and asked for another key card to his room. Prosecutors said a maintenance worker was present during the interaction.

Shorter left and then returned to the desk. That's when he shot the second victim in the neck after narrowly bumping into each other. He then left the building once again.

Further investigation led to officers finding Porter in the room, where she was alive but bleeding from gunshot wounds. Two 9-millimeter shell casings were found in the room, and another was found in the stairwell, prosecutors said.

Witnesses and surveillance video identified Shorter as the suspect who checked into the room and shot the victims.

Police found a black Kia SUV that he rented the following afternoon, where they recovered his wallet, a 9-millimeter handgun, and an additional shell casing matching one from the room and stairway.

Residents at the building said the 30th floor is among those set aside for hotel use.

The video above is from a previous report.