Protesters breach security fence at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters breached a security fence into the security perimeter for the Democratic National Convention Monday afternoon.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said four people were arrested.

The official protest had moved away from Park 578 by just after 4:30 p.m., but a faction stayed behind and broke through the fence at Washington Boulevard and Wolcott Avenue, The scene is about two blocks from the United Center.

This group made it through the first line of the perimeter, and was trying to make it through the second fence—which could allow them access to the United Center.

They were heard chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!"

Just after Tara Molina was finishing up a live shot for CBS News Chicago, protesters began lining up behind her and began shaking the security fences. The barrier came down and started crawling through. Once people started crossing, police quickly moved in—and the tone of the protest changed dramatically.

Protesters surrounded CBS News Chicago's cameras—trying to block them using their signs, as they were unhappy with their actions being captured on video.

After the security fences were breached, protesters started throwing drinks and signs at police officers.

Officers with gas masks and riot gear moved and remained at the scene by 5:15 p.m. Earlier, officers loaded up what appeared to be pepper balls—which are used to disperse crowds.

U.S. Capitol police were also on the scene with riot shields, with Supt. Snelling and his top brass walking behind them.

Only about 100 people were part of the faction involved in the security breach. The vast majority of people involved in the protest were peaceful and had left the scene by the time the breach happened.

A source said the U.S. Secret Service briefly halted all private buses to the United Center, but the buses were later released.

By 6 p.m., police in riot gear had cleared Park 578, and officers were fixing the security fences. Officers were also standing guard waiting for the last few protesters to leave.

Meanwhile, when Tara Molina began reporting on the agitators who were involved in the breach, someone interrupted her, yelling repeatedly that "the police were agitators."

Back in Union Park, a couple thousand protesters returned after the march was complete. Some protesters said they ran into many agitators who tried to disrupt the main march throughout the route.

The Democratic National Convention Public Safety Joint Information Center said the inner security perimeter was never breached:

"Demonstrators breached a portion of anti-scale fencing along the Democratic National Convention's outer perimeter near the United Center on Aug. 19. Law enforcement personnel were immediately on-scene and contained the situation. At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees.