Pro-Palestinian protesters march near United Center as DNC begins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters marched near the United Center Monday afternoon, drawing attention to the pro-Palestinian cause as the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago.

The City Hall-approved route the protesters began in Union Park. It headed south on Ashland Avenue, west on Washington Boulevard, north on Hermitage Avenue, and west on Maypole Avenue to Park 578, where many speeches were planned. Then, it went to Damen Avenue, north to Lake Street, and east back to Union Park, where more speeches were planned.

Before the march started, protesters in Union Park rallied for rights for immigrants, minorities, and women across the U.S. Ultimately, they want the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel, and they want an end to the war in Gaza and self-determination for Palestine.

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesman for the Coalition to March on the DNC, said he does not think the protesters can change everyone's minds. But he believes some people can be swayed.

"I don't have any expectation that we're going to win our demands in four days, but I will say there's a possibility that there could be a shift," Abudayyeh said. "One thing that could happen is we hear something different from [vice president] Kamala [Harris] than we've heard in previous months."

Several supporters of the coalition who are not part of any organization also turned out. They just wanted to be in Chicago to support the cause.

One man, Matthew Waterman, came from Washington, D.C., to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

"The Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris over the past ten months have provided the weapons and the funding and the diplomatic cover and the propaganda for a vicious genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza," said Waterman.

Abudayyeh said he was impressed with the turnout and dedication of the crowd.

"I love the diversity of the crowd. I love the passion of the crowd. I'm really happy with the program, with all of these people from different communities dealing with all of these different issues. I mean, how powerful is it—reproductive rights and women's rights and labor rights and immigrant rights and Black liberation?

"And all of them going up on stage and talking about their issues—talking about how the Democratic Party is taking them for granted as well—but also saying we're here to free Palestine," Abudayyeh said. "We're here to say stop U.S. aid to Israel. We're here to stop a war and stop a genocide. It's beautiful. It's powerful."

Police bicycles were lined up along the march route before the protesters took off, and news media members were asked to get onto the sidewalk to make way for the protesters. What appeared to be just shy of 10,000 people were seen on the march route—and the protest remained peaceful as it reached Park 578.