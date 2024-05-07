Police disbanding pro-Palestinian encampments at the University of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in riot gear are disbanding pro-Palestinian encampments at the University of Chicago early Tuesday morning.

There is a large police presence on the university's quad, and protesters are being escorted from the protest site. The remaining protesters were ordered to "disperse immediately" or be criminally charged.

Crowds of protesters chanting and locking arms were facing officers wearing shields and heavy protective gear.

Tents were seen being taken down and construction equipment was brought into the area.

This comes after talks between the pro-Palestinian protesters and the University of Chicago were "suspended" on Monday.

The encampment has been in place at the U of C since Monday of last week. It was first set up on the Main Quad just north of Swift Hall and has been growing ever since. The students are part of a nationwide movement calling for immediate divestment from companies profiting from Israeli business amid the war in Gaza.

The protesters want the university to divest all funding to companies profiting from the war between Israel and Hamas – like Boeing and other manufacturers supplying weapons used in Israel.

The school's Faculty for Justice in Palestine – a group of more than 120 faculty and staff calling that is involved in the encampment protest – claimed the university issued a midnight Sunday night deadline for taking down the encampment. The group gathered Monday morning on the steps of Edward H. Levi Hall, the U of C's administration building at 5801 S. Ellis Ave., in anticipation of the dismantling of the encampment.

But a university spokesperson said, while talks with protesters have been suspended, there is no truth to claims of a midnight deadline to dismantle the protests.

On Friday, campus police in riot gear separated protesters who are part of the UChicago United for Palestine encampment and a group of counter-protesters carrying American and Israeli flags, following a clash between the two groups.