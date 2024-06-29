Neighbors alarmed by noisy overnight protest outside Rep. Brad Schneider's home in Highland Park, Illinois

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Pro-Palestinian protesters held an overnight demonstration in the wee hours Saturday outside the home U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) in Highland Park, prompting noise complaints and alarm from neighbors.

In a community advisory alert, city officials said that around 2:43 a.m., the dispatch at the City of Highland Park Police Department received about 30 calls for a noise complaint of people shouting in the vicinity of Woodland Road. CBS 2 is told Rep. Schneider was not home at the time of the protest, though other family members were.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and saw around 40 protesters, carrying banners and shouting pro-Palestinian and antisemitic chants using loudspeakers and drums, gathered on the sidewalk. Social media video also documented noisemakers that sounded like sirens.

Schneider's office said a red liquid that appeared to be some kind of animal blood was poured on the sidewalk.

Officials said officers immediately began de-escalating and dispersing the crowd, following safe management procedures based on the size of the crowd and establishing a perimeter around the protesting group to ensure the safety of neighbors in the area who were outside. Officers also communicated with the event organizer and informed them about city regulations regarding noise and safe assembly.

Around 3 a.m., officers requested additional units to assist with site management and coordinate an immediate and safe dispersal. By 3:15 a.m., all protestors had left the scene.

Officers remained on scene for two additional hours for investigation and the safety of residents, officials said.

The City of Highland Park said no arrests were made, and no citations were issued. The city said the crowd was peacefully dispersed.

An Instagram post showing the demonstration included a caption reading, "Chicago organizers wake up Brad Schneider at 2:30 a.m. to demand he re-funds UNRWA and ends the U.S.-backed genocide."

In the post, Direct Actions for Palestine took issue with Schneider over Congress' defunding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and for Congress' approval of military aid to Israel.

In March, Congress passed a massive appropriations bill that included a one-year ban on direct funding to the UNRWA—after allegations from Israel that some of its staff members participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

"We must hold him accountable for the deaths of over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza," Direct Actions for Palestine wrote on Instagram. "If Gaza doesn't get justice, then you don't get no sleep. This is just the beginning."

That video was also posted to the social media of two other Pro-Palestinian groups—American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) Chicago and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) Chicago.

The protest comes just days before Highland Park prepares to mark two years since the Fourth of July Parade shooting, where a mass shooter opened fire, killing seven people and leaving dozens hurt.

A spokesperson for Rep. Schneider's office said:

"It's unfortunate that instead of seeking a constructive dialogue with Congressman Schneider, a group of people hiding their faces chose to taunt and intimidate a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the Jewish Sabbath in the middle of the night. It's even more disturbing they chose to harass a community that is preparing to commemorate the second anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting, a shared tragedy that was spurred by hate. The Congressman is always happy to meet and sit down with anyone. I encourage those who disagree with his views to seek a conversation in the daylight rather than disturbing and traumatizing families in the darkness of night."

The Anti-Defamation League's regional director, David Goldenberg, said he's spoken with local law enforcement and Schneider about the protest. The City of Highland Park said it is in communication with Rep. Schneider.

Officials also say there will be additional patrols in neighborhoods and implementing a close watch on houses of worship.

On the City of Highland Park Facebook page, some residents complained about the city's response, or "lack thereof," as one person put it. Some residents were upset in particular that no arrests were made.