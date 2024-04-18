Highland Park's July 4th parade will return this year along a new route

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Highland Park's July 4th parade will return along a new route this year.

Mayor Nancy Rotering said the events will go forward with "respect, compassion and support for everyone whose lives were changed on July 4th, 2022." The city confirmed a "trauma-informed approach" went into the planning of events.

The parade will mark two years since the mass shooting at the July 4th parade. A mass shooter opened fire, killing seven people and leaving dozens hurt.

The mayor said resuming the parade will start a new chapter for the Highland Park community.

The day's activities will begin with a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 1 p.m. and "4th Fest" at Sunset Woods Park.

The theme will be "Sweet Home Highland Park."

More information is available on the City of Highland Park website.