Gov. JB Pritzker, other Chicago, Illinois leaders react to Kristi Noem ouster: "Don't let the door hit you on the way out"

President Trump ousted Kristi Noem as the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Thursday after months of growing controversy over increasingly violent immigration enforcement actions.

Reaction from Illinois politicians was swift, and savage. Noem was, along with Gregory Bovino who she elevated to commander-at-large at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, at the helm of Operation Midway Blitz in the Chicago area. For months the city and surrounding suburbs were subjected to indiscriminate detentions by federal agents, tear gassings, shootings and more.

Noem, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson frequently sparred during the height of Operation Midway Blitz, as federal courts sought to reign in the actions of federal agents and create systems of accountability.

"Don't let the door hit you on the way out," Gov. JB Pritzker posted on X.com, along with a video. "Here's your legacy: Corruption and chaos. Parents and children tear gassed. Moms and nurses, U.S. citizens, getting shot in the face."

"Now that you're gone, don't think you just get to walk away. I guarantee you, you will still be held accountable," the video concludes.

He also posted a picture on his BlueSky account, showing a parody LinkedIn profile header for Noem, listing her as "DHS Secretary (Former) | Public Speaker | Unlicensed Dog Euthanizer" and with the #OpenToWork banner on her profile picture.

Pritzker and Noem have had a contentious relationship dating all the way back to the beginning of Trump's term. Last May, the governor accused her of "performing for Fox News" in the way she was handling immigration operations and excoriation of sanctuary cities and states like Chicago and Illinois.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), released a statement on her ouster, writing, "Kristi Noem was the face of an unpopular, illegal, and outright dangerous mass deportation campaign that claimed the lives of innocent Americans and terrorized many more. Our country expressed outrage, she repeatedly lied before Congress, and even the President finally conceded she was unfit for the job."

Durbin, the ranking Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee has spent the first half of this week grilling Noem about immigration enforcement, and claims she and her department made about U.S. citizens shot – sometimes fatally – by federal immigration agents being "domestic terrorists."

He also accused her of lying under oath to the Judiciary Committee when testifying about the actions of her departments, including during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

"Secretary Noem also denied that DHS has detained U.S. citizens. Americans around the country, including in my home state of Illinois, know this is false. One of my constituents, U.S. citizen Dayanne Figeroa, was detained for hours after federal agents rammed her car and forced her to the ground. During 'Operation Midway Blitz,' my staff documented the arrest and detention of at least 40 U.S. citizens in my state of Illinois alone," Durbin said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also released a statement, writing, "In Kristi Noem's time fleecing the American people with her derelict of leadership at DHS, Chicago has withstood targeted attacks by DHS and the federal agents under its purview who have incited chaos in our communities with their violence and callous disregard for our residents' most basic human rights. Instead of seeking collaboration, Noem weaponized fear to undermine trust between communities and local law enforcement who work every day to keep our communities safe. Her tenure will be remembered by her brazen corruption, the reckless exploitation of vulnerable families to advance a far-right agenda, and willingness to put the President's interests over those of the American people. She will not be missed in Chicago."

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) also released a statement, writing, "Kristi Noem should've been fired a long, long time ago. Next, the Trump Administration needs to work with Democrats to enact the commonsense DHS reforms that the American people are crying out for. Helping prevent more Americans from being executed by their own government is the very least they can do."

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois) introduced articles of impeachment against Noem, accusing her of obstructing congressional oversight of immigration enforcement efforts and abusing her position for personal gain.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi also released a statement, writing, "Secretary Noem's removal does not erase the abuses that occurred on her watch in the Trump administration. It only reinforces why Congress must continue demanding accountability. I commend Congresswoman Kelly for her leadership in introducing articles of impeachment against Secretary Noem as part of our broader efforts to expose these abuses and ensure that no one is above the law. By replacing Secretary Noem with Senator Mullin, President Trump is hoping to distract from reckless, militarized immigration raids, including Operation Midway Blitz, that have spread fear in communities across the country and left multiple people dead. Changing the name on the door will not change the policies, the abuses, or the Trump administration's rejection of congressional oversight. The American people deserve a Department of Homeland Security that respects the rule of law and answers to the public. We must abolish Trump's ICE."

