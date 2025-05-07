DHS Secretary Noem slams Illinois' immigration policies; Pritzker accuses Noem of "performing for Fox News"

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was visiting Springfield on Wednesday, slamming Illinois Democratic leaders for the state's sanctuary policies protecting undocumented immigrants.

Noem stood in front of families who've lost loved ones after incidents involving immigrants who lack legal status.

Before she spoke, Gov. JB Pritzker's office said Noem's office does not communicate with them, and has not asked for support or coordination to enforce immigration laws.

Standing alongside a handful of Illinois Republican state lawmakers, Noem criticized Pritzker, claiming Illinois doesn't protect its citizens, and demanded the state change.

"I'm calling on Gov. Pritzker and all the other leaders of this state to abandon their dangerous sanctuary policies," she said. "I'm thankful for all the state leaders that are standing behind me who agree as well. They have been fighting an uphill battle with this governor, and I'm proud of them that they're standing here with us today and with these angel families, and saying enough is enough. We have to change as a state."

In response to Noem's visit, the governor criticized the Trump administration's immigration policies, saying their efforts to deport migrants have been unconstitutional.

"The Trump Administration is violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors – including children who are U.S. citizens. Yet, they are taking no real action to promote public safety and deport violent criminals within the clear and defined legal process," Pritzker said in a statement.

Pritzker's office has defended the state's sanctuary law, known as the Illinois Trust Act.

"The Illinois Trust Act – which was bipartisan and signed into law by a Republican – is fully compliant with federal law. Despite the rhetoric of Republicans in Congress, this public safety law ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their jobs well while empowering all members of the public, regardless of immigration status, to feel comfortable calling police officers and emergency services if they are in need of help," Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough said.

The Illinois Trust Act largely prohibits state, county, and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in cases of civil immigration enforcement activities; but not in cases involving a criminal warrant or other court order.

In cases where an undocumented immigrant has been arrested, ICE officials might issue a detainer asking police to hold them for 48 hours until ICE agents can take them into federal custody, but the Illinois TRUST Act prohibits such cooperation, except in cases where the person faces a federal criminal arrest warrant.

In a statement, Pritzker called Noem's visit a publicity stunt that does "not make our communities safer or our immigration system smarter."

"Illinois doesn't need to abuse power or ignore the Constitution to keep our people safe. Like the millions of Americans asking for sensible, humane immigration reform, I encourage the Secretary to spend less time performing for Fox News and more time protecting the Homeland," Pritzker said. "Secretary Noem must have not realized she was visiting during Latino Unity Day where we come together celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our community. Today, Secretary Noem was met by a force stronger than her: the people of Illinois. Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump's lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance."

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias also wasted no time hitting back against Noem, saying she's traveling the country instead of doing her job.

He also accused her of weaponizing the Real ID deadline to create fear.

"The combination of cowardice, incompetence, and cruelty is a very scary mix. So while I'm glad she's not here, we need to step up as a society, as a country, as a democracy to monsters like Kristi Noem who don't care about people," he said.

Giannoulias also said Noem's messaging around the enforcement of the Real ID was creating more panic for people who don't need the identification.

He reiterated that his office is working to make sure they can serve everyone seeking to get a Real ID.