Pritzker: Noem should "no longer be able to step foot" in Illinois without accountability amid reports of Friday visit

Gov. JB Pritzker said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "should no longer be able to step foot" in Illinois without accountability "for the Trump Administration's gross misconduct" amid reports she'll be here Friday.

Tensions over "Operation Midway Blitz" and immigration raids in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs have escalated as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have stepped up raids and detentions across the area.

Sources reported that Sec. Noem is coming to Illinois Friday, which prompted Pritzker to release his statement, writing in part, "Secretary Noem should no longer be able to step foot inside the State of Illinois without any form of public accountability."

"It's time she faces the public and takes questions from the press to be held accountable for the Trump Administration's gross misconduct," the statement continues.

A woman that looked like Noem was spotted on the roof of the makeshift ICE detention center in Broadview, Illinois shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning. She appeared to be filming something.

Shortly after, Pritzker posted on X.com in part, "It's been nearly 45 days since Secretary Noem has held an official press conference, so it's time she faces the public and takes questions from the press to be held accountable for the Trump Administration's gross misconduct. Illinois is not a photo opportunity or warzone, it's a sovereign state where our people deserve rights, respect, and answers."

It has become particularly volatile around the ICE facility, where community activists will be joined by elected officials for a 9 a.m. news conference Friday to demand transparency and removal of a fence that DHS erected around the facility without village permission, according to village officials.

Protests have been held regularly, and with increasing frequency, outside the Broadview facility since the beginning of September, boiling over into clashes between demonstrators and federal agents that have seen tear gas, pepper balls and less-lethal munitions deployed. A designated zone for protesters was established outside the facility Thursday night, with concrete barriers to keep the two sides from clashing in the middle of the street.

A map released by Illinois State Police also shows restricted area and a lane that allows access for emergency vehicles. ISP said uniformed officers will be onsite to help direct people to the designated areas, and that the barriers were requested by Braodview police.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to DHS to confirm if Noem is indeed visiting the state, and for any details on her agenda.

The news conference outside the Broadview ICE facility is expected to start at 9 a.m.