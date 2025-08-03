Dozens of Texas Democratic lawmakers head to Illinois in protest against redistricting plan

Dozens of Texas Democrats were headed to Illinois on Sunday.

They left the Lone Star State in a last-ditch effort to disrupt a Republican plan to redistrict the state by denying GOP lawmakers a quorum to advance their new map.

At least 51 Texas Democrats fled the state for Chicago. Politico was first to report the lawmakers had left the state.

Once they land, they will hold a news conference with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has been speaking against the Texas redistricting plan for weeks.

Pritzker has arranged for roughly 30 Democratic lawmakers to stay in Illinois for the week.

Republicans in Texas currently hold 25 of the state's 38 congressional seats. The party hopes the new maps could bring that number up to 30, and all of those new 30 seats were won by President Trump in November by at least 10 points.

President Trump said in July that he believes Republicans could win five more seats in Texas with different districts.

Democrats have fought back against the new districts, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries traveling to Austin on Thursday to pledge national support.

