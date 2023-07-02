Chicago area rainfall totals for July 2, 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Torrential downpours wreaked havoc across the Chicago area on Sunday, closing expressways, flooding basements, and upending the first-ever NASCAR Street Race downtown. The amount of rain at O'Hare as of 5 p.m. was measured at 3.29 inches, which is a record for the day. At Midway, 4.43 inches of rain was reported, and at Chicago Executive Airport, 1.96 inches was recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for DuPage, and Will counties until 1 p.m. Cook County was also issued a Flash Flood Warning until 3:15 p.m. That warning was extended for northeastern Cook County until 6:30 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Chicago River was rising rapidly from heavy rainfall and flooding. The National Weather Service said it is watching the river, which is nearing the capacity of the deep tunnel and reservoir system, "with a combined sewer overflow event in progress." According to the NWS, some of the lowest parts of the Chicago Riverwalk had begun to flood.

Here are some other rainfall totals for the area as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday:



Berwyn: 8.21 inches

Lincoln Park, Chicago: 7.23 inches

Garfield Park: 6.85 inches

Romeoville: 2.59 inches

Waukegan: 0.67 inches

Valparaiso: 0.18 inches

Rockford: 0.08 inches