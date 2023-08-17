Watch CBS News

Biden declares federal disaster over June and July flooding in Cook County

President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration in Cook County in the wake of historic storms that caused significant flooding in late June and early July. The move allows for federal funding to help with storm recovery efforts, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help homeowners and businesses recover from the flooding.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.