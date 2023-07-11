Watch CBS News
Cicero residents calling for infrastructure changes after severe flooding last week

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Neighbors in Cicero want better infrastructure investments after the devastating flooding last week.

Basements flooded and residents were left with heavy damage. With more rain expected this week, residents don't want to go through the same thing again.  

Residents are expected to speak at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, ahead of the Board of Trustees meeting at the Cicero Town Hall.

Town officials said more than 8 inches of rain in six hours isn't manageable by a sewer system or water retention district of any size.  

Because of poor infrastructure, residents argue the Town of Cicero has done little to provide them with relief.

That is why Tuesday, community members plan to call on state, county, and local agencies to come together and create a solution. They want more green infrastructure like open space and trees to help with flood prevention.

