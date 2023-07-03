Reversal of Chicago River likely helped lead to swimming bans at beaches

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many in Chicago were still reeling from Sunday's significant rainfall after storms shut down the Riverwalk and many public beaches.

CBS's Lauren Victory explained how a decision to reverse the Chicago River's flow led to water quality issues at local beaches.

Swimming was banned at all Chicago beaches for several hours on Monday. It's likely that a decision to send the river water into Lake Michigan contributed to unsafe conditions.

The teams inside the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District said they had no choice but to reverse the river to prevent further flooding.

It's a decision they haven't had to make since May 2020. The tunnels and reservoirs the crews manage were filling up with storm and sewage water and the rain wasn't letting up.

That led the Chicago River to rise rapidly.

Walkways were underwater and other sections of the Riverwalk were submerged on Sunday. The district gave the green light to open the lock and the gates near Navy Pier around 2:30 p.m.

The river then poured into the lake for about seven hours.

But why was this such a big deal?

"Our drinking water comes from Lake Michigan," said Ed Staudacher, assistant director of maintenance operations at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. "So the reason why the river was reversed originally was to keep the water, sewage, runoff, keep everything out of Lake Michigan so we're trying to protect it."

That resulted in red flags waving at Chicago beaches on Monday morning. They warned of the swimming ban because of unsatisfactory water quality readings. The presence of river water in the lake likely impacted those tests.

Again, swimming is back on at Chicago beaches except for Marion Mahoney Griffin Beach on the North Side.

The lock and gates at the river are closed.