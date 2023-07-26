Pritzker extends disaster proclamation for July storms to central, southern Illinois counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker is extending his disaster proclamation to several downstate counties to help them recover from severe storms earlier this month.

The governor's disaster declaration is based on work by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in the wake of storms that brought flooding, tornadoes, and derecho across the state between June 29 and July 2.

Thirteen counties across central and southern Illinois were added to the list. Cook County was included in the original count.

The disaster proclamation now includes Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington Counties, will now include Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott, and Vermillion Counties.

Local governments in those counties now have access to state funding and personnel to help with recovery efforts.