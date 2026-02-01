Pregnant woman's accused killer released from hospital back to DuPage jail after self-injury, sheriff says

A man charged with the brutal murder of a pregnant woman in Downers Grove, Illinois, was back in jail Sunday after a hospital stay for self-injury, officials said,

Nedas Revuckas, 19, was cleared for release from the hospital after being treated for the injuries he inflicted on himself at the DuPage County Jail, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office. He was back at the DuPage County Correctional Facility Sunday afternoon.

Revuckas, who is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Eliza Morales 70 times at her home in Downers Grove, suffered injuries in his housing unit at the jail shortly before 5 p.m. this past Thursday, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.

Medical staff at the jail immediately treated him, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was reported in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation determined his injuries appeared to be self-inflicted, and no other individuals were involved, the sheriffs' office said. Authorities did not provide any further details on his injuries.

Revuckas had been ordered held in jail while he awaits trial for Morales' murder.

Revuckas, of Westmont, was arrested on Tuesday of last week and charged with six counts of first-degree murder with intent to cause death or great bodily harm. He is also charged with armed robbery, aggravated arson, intentional homicide of an unborn child, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police said Revuckas cried in custody as he confessed to the killing and showed them where he stashed bloody clothes.

Court documents revealed the horrific scene off Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove began with a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

Revuckas apparently purchased a pickup truck from Morales' husband on Saturday. But Morales and her husband had inadvertently left their license plates on the truck, and arrangements were made for Revuckas to return the plates on Monday, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said at a news conference Thursday.

Revuckas came to return the plates as scheduled on Monday. But investigators said Revuckas told them he got into a fight with the pregnant mom about the condition of the truck, attacked her with a knife, and then lit the apartment on fire.

An autopsy showed Morales was stabbed 70 times. The baby with whom Morales was pregnant did not survive.

The cruelty to animals charge comes from allegations that Revuckas stabbed and kicked the Morales' family dog. The pit bull was recovering as of Thursday.

Revuckas is due back in court on Feb. 18.