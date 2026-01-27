Homicide investigation launched after pregnant woman dies in Downers Grove apartment fire

Downers Grove police said they have launched a homicide investigation after a pregnant woman died in an apartment fire Monday.

Police said officers and the Downers Grove Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters pulled a 30-year-old pregnant woman from the fire and found she had suffered stab wounds. Paramedics tried to help her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for further treatment, police said.

An autopsy by the Cook County Coroner's Office to determine cause of death is still pending, police said, and the woman has not yet been publicly identified.

Downers Grove police launched a homicide investigation after the fire and said they have taken a person of interest in custody. No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

An investigation by police, the DuPage County MERTI Task Force, DuPage County Arson Task Force and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are all ongoing. Officials have not yet commented on the cause of the fire.