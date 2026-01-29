Nedas Revuckas detained ahead of murder trial for pregnant woman stabbed 70 times in Downers Grove, Illinois

Nedas Revuckas, the 19-year-old charged with the murder of a pregnant woman he allegedly stabbed 70 times in west suburban Downers Grove, has been ordered to remain in custody ahead of his trial.

Revuckas was back in court Thursday after a one-day delay in his detention hearing to give his attorneys more time to review evidence. He appeared again this morning at DuPage County Court in Wheaton, Illinois where a judge ordered him detained ahead of his trial.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Revuckas, of Westmont, was arrested and charged on Tuesday for the murder of 30-year-old Eliza Morales. In addition to six counts of first-degree murder with intent to cause death or great bodily harm, he is also charged with armed robbery, aggravated arson, intentional homicide of an unborn child, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police said Revuckas cried in custody as he confessed to the killing and showed them where he stashed bloody clothes.

Court documents revealed the horrific scene off Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove began with a Facebook Marketplace transaction. Revuckas apparently purchased a pickup truck from Morales' husband on Saturday, and then returned to collect a bill of sale on Monday from Morales.

Investigators said Revuckas told them he got into a fight with the pregnant mom about the condition of the truck, attacked her with a knife, and then lit the apartment on fire.

An autopsy showed Morales was stabbed 70 times.

The family gathered for a vigil outside Morales' home Thursday night. They remembered Morales as a loving mother to a 1 1/2-year-old daughter and someone who always cooked and cared for others.

"I know she's a sweetheart, and she didn't deserve this, and it's just too painful, and honestly, you just don't ever expect this to happen" said Carolina Castro, Morales' cousin, "and so I'm just there for my uncle, her sisters, everybody."

The baby with whom Morales was pregnant did not survive. This led prosecutors to add intentional homicide of an unborn child to Revuckas' list of charges.

The cruelty to animals charge comes from allegations that Revuckas stabbed and kicked the Morales' family dog. The pit bull was recovering as of Thursday.