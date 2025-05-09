Portillo's honors Chicago-born pope with "The Leo" Italian Beef sandwich

Portillo's is honoring the newly elected Chicago-born pope with The Leo: a special Italian Beef sandwich available in May.

"In the name of the gravy, the bun, and the hot giard," they wrote on their social media Friday morning, "We introduce The Leo: divinely seasoned Italian Beef, baptized in gravy."

The sandwich comes dipped—er, baptized in the chain's famous au jus gravy, and can be made with sweet or hot peppers, or a combination of both.

The chain has been celebrating May being Italian Beef Month (no, seriously) by offering buy-one-get-one deals on their famous Italian Beef sandwiches, and the new Leo will be on offer for the rest of the month of May just like the BOGO deal. You can order it online.

Pope Leo XIV has not officially shared his go-to Portillo's order, but we sure are dying to know.