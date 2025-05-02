Portillo's offering buy-one-get-one-free Italian Beefs deal in May

Italian Beef lovers, this is your month.

Portillo's is making an offer you really won't want to refuse: buy-one-get-one-free Italian beefs.

May is National Italian Beef Month (for real) and National Italian Beef Day is celebrated on May 24 (no, really). So, to celebrate, Portillo's is offering the BOGO deal on their iconic Italian Beef sandwiches for the entire month of May.

To get your BOGO beefs, you will need to sign up to be a Portillo's Perks member. Once you do, the deal will automatically be added to your account.

And the fun doesn't end there; Portillo's said one of the CTA Blue Line trains will be transformed into a supersized Italian Beef sandwich.

Portillo's recently launched a breakfast menu, which is being tested at several Chicago area stores. Italian Beefs are available at breakfast, too.