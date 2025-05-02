Watch CBS News
Portillo's offering buy-one-get-one-free Italian Beefs deal in May

Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Italian Beef lovers, this is your month.

Portillo's is making an offer you really won't want to refuse: buy-one-get-one-free Italian beefs.

May is National Italian Beef Month (for real) and National Italian Beef Day is celebrated on May 24 (no, really).  So, to celebrate, Portillo's is offering the BOGO deal on their iconic Italian Beef sandwiches for the entire month of May.

To get your BOGO beefs, you will need to sign up to be a Portillo's Perks member. Once you do, the deal will automatically be added to your account.

And the fun doesn't end there; Portillo's said one of the CTA Blue Line trains will be transformed into a supersized Italian Beef sandwich.  

Portillo's recently launched a breakfast menu, which is being tested at several Chicago area stores. Italian Beefs are available at breakfast, too. 

