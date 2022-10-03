Police warn of string of armed robberies, including shooting during West Side carjacking attempt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning about a string of armed robberies across the city over the past week, including 12 early Monday morning.

In each of the robberies, a group of 2 to 4 men approached the victims on the street, and demanded their belongings by threatening violence.

In one attack, the robbers shot a 46-year-old man at a West Side gas station when he refused to give up his car, before they fled the scene in his vehicle. In five other robberies, they hit the victims on the side of the head. After each robbery, the attackers fled in multiple stolen vehicles.

The robberies happened at the following locations and times:

the 600 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Tuesday at 10:08 p.m.;

the 1400 block of West Lake Street on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.;

the 1300 block of West Fulton Street on Tuesday at 11:32 p.m.;

the 500 block of West Division Street on Tuesday at 11:38 p.m.;

the 1600 block of North Claremont Avenue on Tuesday at 11:40 p.m.;

the 200 block of North Western Avenue on Monday at 1 a.m., when the 46-year-old man was shot;

the 1100 block of North Hooker Street on Monday at 1:40 a.m.;

the 1500 block of North Larrabee Street on Monday at 1:50 a.m., when the victim was hit in the head;

the 1400 block of North Larrabee Street on Monday at 1:52 a.m., when the victim was hit in the head;

the 300 block of West Hubbard Street on Monday at 2 a.m., when the victim was hit in the head;

the 2100 block of South Prairie Avenue on Monday at 2:10 a.m.;

the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road on Monday at 2:14 a.m.;

the 700 block of West Grand Avenue on Monday at 2:34 a.m.;

the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard on Monday at 2:43 a.m., when the victim was hit in the head;

the 1500 block of West Taylor Street on Monday at 3:05 a.m., when the victim was hit in the head;

the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue on Monday at 3:32 a.m.;

the 2800 block of West Chicago Avenue on Monday at 3:40 a.m.

Police had only vague descriptions of the robbers, who were wearing masks, and armed with dark and silver semi-automatic handguns.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.