Man shot 12 times at gas station during attempted carjacking on West Side

Man shot 12 times at gas station during attempted carjacking on West Side

Man shot 12 times at gas station during attempted carjacking on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side.

Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car.

When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.