Man shot 12 times at gas station during attempted carjacking on West Side

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. 

Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. 

When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. 

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 5:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

