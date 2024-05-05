Talks between pro-Palestinian protesters, University of Chicago suspended

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Talks to bring a resolution between the University of Chicago and pro-Palestinian protesters on campus were suspended Sunday.

The school's Faculty for Justice in Palestine said after seven days of protests, the university issued a midnight deadline for the dismantlement of the students' protest.

But a University of Chicago spokesperson told CBS 2's Chris Tye while talks have been suspended, there is no truth to the midnight deadline to break down on campus protests.

This is a developing story.