Police search for armed robber who has hit multiple businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

Police issued an alert Sunday about a string of armed robberies targeting businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, one robber enters a store armed with a handgun, which he points at the clerk while demanding money from the cash register, police said. The robber then flees with the money.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

11:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, in the 5100 block of North Kimball Avenue, North Park.

10:28 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, in the 3400 block of West Peterson Avenue, North Park.

11:44 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, in the 5100 block of North Kimball Avenue, North Park.

11:53 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, in the 6300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Norwood Park East.

Police said the robber wore dark clothing and a face mask, and had an unknown getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7384, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-5-023A.