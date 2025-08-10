Police release images of vehicle that hit, killed man in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood

Chicago Police on Sunday issued a community alert with surveillance images of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on Chicago's Southwest Side.

At 3:25 a.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was crossing Kedzie Avenue at 55th Street when he was struck by a silver Toyota 4Runner Limited that ran the red light.

Surveillance video shows the victim seemed to stop for a second before he was hit, then kept walking before the SUV hit him and took off.

The driver didn't stop to help the victim, who was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as 22-year-old Jermaine Martin.

Police said the SUV fled north on Kedzie Avenue after the incident and was last seen in the areas of Sacramento and Archer avenues in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police released surveillance images of the sport-utility vehicle involved in the crash, which may have front-end damage on its front right side.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JJ367808.