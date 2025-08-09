Watch CBS News
Man, 22, killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Gage Park

Jeramie Bizzle
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Gage Park
A 22-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago police said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The victim was in the crosswalk when a gray vehicle heading northbound ran a traffic light, through the crosswalk, hitting him.

The driver did not stop to render aid.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

