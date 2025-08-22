Pizza City Fest happening in Chicago's River North this weekend

Pizza lovers rejoice!

The third annual Pizza City Fest is coming to Chicago this weekend in the River North neighborhood.

The food fest brings together the city's best pizza makers all under one roof for three days of pizza learning, making, and, of course, eating.

Founder Steve Dolinsky said he started the fest in Chicago three years ago. He mentioned the fest was in Nashville and Los Angeles, but he wanted to bring it to Chicago to give attendees the chance to explore the different varieties the city has to offer.

"Everybody thinks when you hear Chicago style, you might think Chicago thin or tavern, you might think deep dish or deep pan. You might think stuffed. So, all four of those are Chicago, but then you don't realize we've got artisan, Neapolitan, Sicilian, Roman, and we have this festival to bring everything together," he said.

The festival will also include live bands and a pizza box folding competition.

The event runs Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., with VIP entrance at 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m., with VIP entrance beginning at 12 p.m.

More information about the festival can be found at pizzacityfest.com.