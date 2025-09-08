Pinstripes location in Chicago's River East closes, company says

Pinstripes in River East, known for its bowling, bocce, and bistro, has closed, according to the company.

Employees at the location were notified on Monday about the closure. The company said that they will be compensated for their time worked.

In a statement, the company said:

"With the support of our senior secured lenders, Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. and certain affiliates (the "Company") filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions, pursuant to which we will seek to run a Court-approved marketing and sale process. In connection therewith, we have a committed buyer for our continuing locations, and we will continue to market our assets as a going concern to maximize value. This decision was made to strengthen our financial foundation by reducing liabilities – including closing certain locations – to ensure business continuity and to position the Company for long-term success and growth. During this process, which we intend to move through as quickly as possible, the Company will continue to operate as usual, serving our customers, working with our partners and supporting our team members. Any gift cards or event deposits will be honored at continuing locations, and we are confident this step will allow us to emerge stronger and better positioned to serve guests and stakeholders in the future."

Despite the River East closure, the locations at South Barrington, Northbrook, and Oak Brook will remain open.