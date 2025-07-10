Mendez family in line for $2.5 million settlement after botched police raid that traumatized kids

Chicago taxpayers could soon be on the hook for $2.5 million to reimburse a family who says police wrongly raided the wrong home and pointed guns at their 9- and 5-year-old sons in 2017.

The City Council Finance Committee on Monday is expected to vote on that settlement with Gilbert and Hester Mendez, after police broke down to their home in McKinley Park on Nov. 7, 2017, shouted profanities, and pointed assault rifles and handguns at them and their children, Peter and Jack.

The botched raid sparked CBS News Chicago's yearslong investigation into a pattern of Chicago police officers raiding the wrong homes, and using force on children, including handcuffing and pointing guns at them.

The Mendez children can be heard crying and screaming in body camera video from the raid, as police handcuffed their father face down on the ground in front of them.

One guy said you better shut the F up if you know any better," Peter, who was 9 years old at the time, said after the botched raid.

Officers handcuffed Gilbert, and pointed guns at him while he was on the kitchen floor.

"I could hear my babies screaming, 'Don't shoot my Dad. Don't kill my Dad. Leave my Dad alone. What did my Dad do?'" Gilbert told CBS News Chicago.

Peter said he will never forget the emotional pain he suffered that night.

"The four or five people said to my Dad, get the f down get the f down we will shoot you," Peter said.

At one point during the search, an officer is heard on camera acknowledging police are in the wrong apartment. Officers previously denied pointing guns at anyone during the raid in interviews with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The family said the children feared for their lives, and Peter is suffering from symptoms of PTSD as a result.

The family filed a federal lawsuit against the city in 2018, accusing police of using unreasonable and unnecessary force against the children and their parents, unlawful search, unlawful detention, false arrest, and infliction of emotional distress, among other counts.

Gilbert Mendez said his family did nothing wrong; and what's even worse is police had no right to even be there, because officers were raiding the wrong apartment.

The CBS News Chicago Investigators found officers from the 11th District used a search warrant filled with mistakes. Even the judge's printed name, as required by police order, is missing from the warrant.

Police have said they don't have their own copy of the warrant, or any record it even exists. However, the CBS News Chicago Investigators confirmed there is a separate record at the Cook County State's Attorney's office that includes the signature of the police lieutenant who signed off on the warrant.

Hester said the officers who raided their apartment refused to show her a warrant. After officers had been searching the home for about an hour, she caught a glimpse of the warrant, and noticed the two people actually named on it lived in a different apartment in the same building.

"Even after I told them that they were in the wrong place and the people live upstairs, they still continued to search," she said.

Hester said officers searched the home for an additional 30 minutes after she informed them of their mistakes, all while her husband remained handcuffed.

The family's lawsuit against the city went to trial in April, after previous attempts to reach a settlement failed, but the trial was called off a week later after the two sides reached an agreement to settle the case.

Before the settlement was reached, Hester testified at trial that her sons are not the same since the raid happened; that they became afraid often, in high alert, and needed therapy. She said they are still struggling with the trauma today.

"Our home was our home, and we felt safe in our home" Hester said in court, "and that was taken away from us."

The jury also learned about missing video from the two officers who are at the center of the case.

Attorney Al Hofeld Jr., who represents the Mendez family, told the jury the family was simply living their lives when officers burst into their apartment that night, "destroying their sense of security at home and traumatizing young Peter and Jack."

The Mendez family attorneys also told the jury that what happened to them isn't isolated — making the case that the CPD using excessive force against children is a "widespread practice across the city, and that city officials knew about it, and did nothing."

During opening statements, a city attorney denied officers pointed guns at the children, said they acted lawfully, and claimed the lack of video wasn't a coverup — but a result of growing pains with a new body camera program.

Peter Mendez himself, now 17, also took the stand Wednesday. He reiterated that guns were pointed at him and his family.

"My life flashed before my eyes. My heart was pounding," Peter told the jury. "I thought I wasn't going to have a dad. I thought I was going to lose my father that day."

In cross-examination Monday, city attorneys tried to dispel the accusations that guns were pointed at the kids and the family, saying this can't be seen in the body camera video that does exist. But it is known that video from multiple officers who were part of the raid team was never recorded because they didn't wear or activate their body cameras.

While city attorneys argued gun pointing could not be seen on body camera video, experts who testified for the family argued there are moments in the video that refute that. One example is when an officer's elbow is raised in "shooter position," one expert testified. The expert argued the stance is consistent with pointing a rifle at someone, and that in the video, the officer did so, in the direction of the children's father when he was handcuffed on the floor.

Several search warrant reforms were enacted after CBS News Chicago first told the Mendez family's story, including a state law in Peter's name.

