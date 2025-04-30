Settlement reached over wrong Chicago police raid of innocent family, sources say

Brothers who were 9 and 5 at the time testify on wrong raid by Chicago Police

A settlement agreement has been reached between the City of Chicago and an innocent family whose home was wrongly raided by the Chicago police, sources said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the city's law department for a comment on the case.

The settlement amount is confidential and pending approval from the city council.

The Mendez family sued the City of Chicago, accusing police of violating their civil rights and traumatizing them and their children — then-9-year-old Peter and 5-year-old Jack — during the raid in November of 2017.

The botched raid sparked CBS News Chicago's yearslong investigation into Chicago police officers raiding the wrong homes.

Last week, the Mendez family testified in U.S. District Court in the trial of their lawsuit against the City of Chicago. Peter, now 17, took the stand on Wednesday. He reiterated that guns were pointed at him and his family.

CBS News Chicago's investigation found officers were in the wrong apartment, and the target of the raid actually lived upstairs.

In body camera video of the raid, children can be heard crying and screaming as police handcuffed their father face down on the ground in front of them.

At one point during the search, an officer is heard on camera acknowledging police are in the wrong apartment. Officers previously denied pointing guns at anyone during the raid in interviews with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

