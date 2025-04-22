Peter Mendez, mother testify in civil trial of lawsuit over wrong Chicago Police raid that traumatized kids

A Chicago mother delivered emotional testimony Tuesday, describing what she said happened when police officers raided her home and pointed guns at her kids back in November 2017.

Hester Mendez's family is now suing the City of Chicago.

The botched raid on the innocent Mendez family in November 2017 sparked CBS News Chicago's yearslong investigation into Chicago Police officers raiding the wrong homes.

On Tuesday, the Mendez family testified in U.S. District Court in the trial of their lawsuit against the City of Chicago. They accuse officers of pointing guns at their children, violating their civil rights and traumatizing them.

This was the first time the family has been able to tell their story to a jury. It was emotional, as police body camera of the raid was repeatedly shown.

The jury also learned about missing video from the two officers who are at the center of the case.

Cheryl Cook

In opening statements Tuesday, the jury watched as police raided the Mendez family home in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 7, 2017. A team of several officers burst into family's apartment, as their sons Peter and Jack — then 9 and 5 years old, respectively — sat inside.

CBS News Chicago's investigation found officers were in the wrong apartment, and the target of the raid actually lived upstairs.

Attorney Al Hofeld Jr., who represents the Mendez family, told the jury the family was simply living their lives when officers burst into their apartment that night, "destroying their sense of security at home and traumatizing young Peter and Jack."

The Mendez family attorneys also told the jury that what happened to them isn't isolated — making the case that the CPD using excessive force against children is a "widespread practice across the city, and that city officials knew about it, and did nothing."

During opening statements, a city attorney denied officers pointed guns at the children, said they acted lawfully, and claimed the lack of video wasn't a coverup — but a result of growing pains with a new body camera program.

After opening statements, Hester Mendez took the stand to recount what happened. The jury was shown this body camera video of Hester and the kids.

"I was scared," Hester said in court Tuesday. "I didn't know what was going on…. I was just trying to make sure the kids were safe."

Hester Mendez said her sons are not the same since the raid happened; that they became afraid often, in high alert, and needed therapy. She said they are still struggling with the trauma today.

Our home was our home, and we felt safe in our home" Hester said in court, "and that was taken away from us."

Cheryl Cook

Peter Mendez himself, now 17, also took the stand Wednesday. He reiterated that guns were pointed at him and his family.

"My life flashed before my eyes. My heart was pounding," Peter told the jury. "I thought I wasn't going to have a dad. I thought I was going to lose my father that day."

In cross-examination Monday, city attorneys tried to dispel the accusations that guns were pointed at the kids and the family, saying this can't be seen in the body camera video that does exist. But it is known that video from multiple officers who were part of the raid team was never recorded because they didn't wear or activate their body cameras.

The family's attorney told the jury in opening statements that they won't see body camera footage from the officers that first entered the apartment, because the sergeant and the officer who got the warrant failed to wear or activate their body cameras.

Peter continues his testimony, along with his little brother Jack, on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of witnesses will take the stand during the course of the trial, including experts for both the family and the city. The city will try to convince the jury guns were never pointed, and that there is no systemic pattern.