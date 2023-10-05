Watch CBS News
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Woody with Border Tails of Northbrook

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Northbrook's Border Tails
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 enjoys highlighting a local pet rescue, and for a return visit it's Border Tails from Northbrook. 

Claire Hosman joined CBS 2's Jim Williams with Woody, a cutie looking for a forever home. 

Border Tails is happy to announce that a previous dog featured on CBS 2, Chunks, has been adopted!

And there's more great news from a recent CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight.

Penny Lane was adopted from Anderson Humane was adopted right after her segment aired last week.

A woman came to the shelter and said she wanted to adopt her: "Because I saw her on CBS this morning and fell in love with her."

 If you're interested in adopting or helping a pet in need of a rescue, Border Tails has an upcoming Trunk or Treat event coming up at the end of October. 

There will be family-friendly activities and dogs available for adoption. Check out the Border Tails website for more information

📢 Tune in between 11:15 and 11:30 to CBS! 📺 Join CBS live as we introduce you to Claire, our dedicated shelter manager,...

Posted by Border Tails Rescue on Thursday, October 5, 2023
