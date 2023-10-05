Pet Rescue Spotlight: Woody with Border Tails of Northbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 enjoys highlighting a local pet rescue, and for a return visit it's Border Tails from Northbrook.

Claire Hosman joined CBS 2's Jim Williams with Woody, a cutie looking for a forever home.

Border Tails is happy to announce that a previous dog featured on CBS 2, Chunks, has been adopted!

And there's more great news from a recent CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight.

Penny Lane was adopted from Anderson Humane was adopted right after her segment aired last week.

A woman came to the shelter and said she wanted to adopt her: "Because I saw her on CBS this morning and fell in love with her."

If you're interested in adopting or helping a pet in need of a rescue, Border Tails has an upcoming Trunk or Treat event coming up at the end of October.

There will be family-friendly activities and dogs available for adoption. Check out the Border Tails website for more information.

📢 Tune in between 11:15 and 11:30 to CBS! 📺 Join CBS live as we introduce you to Claire, our dedicated shelter manager,... Posted by Border Tails Rescue on Thursday, October 5, 2023