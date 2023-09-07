Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Border Tails Rescue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Border Tails Rescue
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Border Tails Rescue 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Thursday, which means CBS 2 is spotlighting a local pet rescue.

Border Tails Rescue is located in Northbrook. Founder and executive director Harleigh Garcia is in the studio with Chunks.

There will be a Trunk or Treat event at the shelter in Northbrook on October 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the shelter in Northbrook, located at 2975 N Milwaukee Ave.

🥯 Bagelicious Bunch Seeking Forever Homes! 🥯 Roll out the woof mats and prepare for a pup-tastic treat! We're thrilled...

Posted by Border Tails Rescue on Wednesday, September 6, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.