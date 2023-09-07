Pet Rescue Spotlight: Border Tails Rescue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Thursday, which means CBS 2 is spotlighting a local pet rescue.
Border Tails Rescue is located in Northbrook. Founder and executive director Harleigh Garcia is in the studio with Chunks.
There will be a Trunk or Treat event at the shelter in Northbrook on October 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the shelter in Northbrook, located at 2975 N Milwaukee Ave.
