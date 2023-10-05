Watch CBS News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Northbrook's Border Tails

Each Thursday, CBS 2 enjoys highlighting a local pet rescue, and for a return visit it's Border Tails from Northbrook. Claire Hosman joined CBS 2's Jim Williams with Woody, a cutie looking for a forever home.
