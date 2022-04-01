Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressay at 66th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 66th Street.

At 3:02 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the inbound Dan Ryan for a person shot. The victim, who was in a passenger vehicle, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were reports of a person arriving at Insight Hospital and Medical Center, formerly Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, and reporting being shot on the Dan Ryan.

As of 5 p.m., state police were closing the inbound Dan Ryan express lanes at the Chicago Skyway for an investigation.

State troopers inspect the IB Ryan express lanes by the Skyway, looking for evidence connected to a shooting incident around 3 pm today that left one person slightly wounded. Traffic diverted to the local lanes while the canvas is conducted. pic.twitter.com/fEPEWH7Gei — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) April 1, 2022

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who might know anything about it is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.