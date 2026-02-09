Person of interest in custody after girl grabbed, robbed while on her way to school in Palatine

Palatine police said they have a person of interest in custody after a young lady was grabbed and robbed while heading to class on Monday.

The incident captured on video showed the young lady and a stranger just steps behind her around 7 a.m. on Monday. The girl tries to avoid the man, then there's cry a for help. The man grabs her and also takes her cell phone.

"That's a little more suspicious than just grabbing a phone. He's up to something weird," said Troy Perrin.

Palatine police said the guy lurking behind townhomes off Westwood, and right next to the busy Palatine Metra stop, is truly concerning.

"I'd be worried about my wife. I don't think it's good for any area. It's scary," Troy said.

Troy and his wife, Anjte, often walk the same area of Palatine, but seeing the video and hearing about the stranger grabbing and robbing the student leaves them watching their backs.

"To me, you know, it's always situational awareness. You pay attention to your surroundings if you hear footsteps behind you, turn around," Anjte said.

Police say the young lady was not injured

"I'd be terrified as a parent," Anjte said.

Neighbors said the student and their own sense of security are heightened by what police say is a random attack.

It was learned that the girl forgot something after missing the school bus, and while heading back home alone, the stranger approached. That scream likely scared off the man who showed no signs of backing off.

"I don't know how old the young lady is, at least she did the right thing by calling out and screaming," Anjte said.

That man ran off, and Palatine police said about four hours later, they found a man fitting the description of the stranger in the robbery.

Police said the man did resist and ran but was eventually captured.

Charges are pending, and detectives are making sure he hasn't tried this with anyone else in the area.