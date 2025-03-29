Watch CBS News
Local News

Person killed in hit-and-run on Bishop Ford Freeway, state police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after deadly hit-and-run on Bishop Ford Freeway
Investigation underway after deadly hit-and-run on Bishop Ford Freeway 00:23

A person was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police confirmed.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on southbound I-94 just south of 115th Street.

Preliminary reports by state police said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash with lane blockage.

One of the occupants got out of the vehicle to assess damages and was hit by another vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The striking passenger vehicle left the scene. A description of the car was not released. 

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened at 8:29 a.m.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.