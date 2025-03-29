Person killed in hit-and-run on Bishop Ford Freeway, state police say

Investigation underway after deadly hit-and-run on Bishop Ford Freeway

A person was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police confirmed.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on southbound I-94 just south of 115th Street.

Preliminary reports by state police said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash with lane blockage.

One of the occupants got out of the vehicle to assess damages and was hit by another vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The striking passenger vehicle left the scene. A description of the car was not released.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened at 8:29 a.m.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.