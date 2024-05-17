Person shot while trying to prevent robbery outside Chicago West Side café

Man hospitalized after shooting outside Wicker Park café

Man hospitalized after shooting outside Wicker Park café

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while trying to intervene in an attempted robbery outside of a lounge in the Wicker Park neighborhood overnight.

It happened just before 4 a.m. outside Estelle's Café and Lounge in the 2000 block of West North Avenue.

Chicago police said two women, 33 and 35, were standing outside when two unknown offenders pulled up in a silver sedan and demanded their property at gunpoint.

A man, 31, attempted to intervene when he was shot in the torso.

The would-be robbers left the scene heading westbound on North Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.