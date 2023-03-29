Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian is killed after being struck by a car in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 2000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 5 a.m.

Preliminary information says a white sedan driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling southbound when he struck the victim, a 46-year-old man, at the intersection.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan was issued traffic citations.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

No further information was available.