Pedestrian gates being installed Barrington, Illinois railroad crossing where teen died last year

The village of Barrington, Illinois has begun installing new pedestrian gates at a railroad crossing where a 17-year-old girl was killed by a Metra train last year.

Marin Lacson, a student at Barrington High School, was walking to school on Jan. 25, 2024, when she was hit by a Metra train at the crossing on Main Street.

Safety advocates have said that a pedestrian gate along Main Street could have saved her life.

Village officials said crews began upgrading the crossing on Friday, replacing the existing gates and warning devices with new equipment on the northeast and southwest corners of the crossing.

The bulk of the work will be done between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials said the new gates will provide pedestrian separation from the tracks. Additional equipment and wiring will be installed later this year to allow for new pedestrian gates on the northwest and southeast corners.