CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District is continuing its Night Out in the Parks series Friday with more events planned over the weekend.

The includes a summer skate party at McKinley Park Friday, and movies in the park at Loyola Park Saturday with a showing of "Top Gun: Maverick."

The full list of events can be found here.