Pair killed in Chicago West Side shooting, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were killed Thursday night in a shooting outside an apartment building on the city's West Side. 

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard in the North Lawndale neighborhood. 

Chicago police said the pair were standing in the gangway of the apartment building when shots were fired. 

The woman was struck in the head and was taken by fire crews to a hospital, where she died. 

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and chest and later died. 

The ages of the victims were not released.

As of Friday, no arrests were made. 

Area 4 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

