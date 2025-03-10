Pair charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 18-year-old woman in Chicago's South Loop

Two people were charged in the deadly drive-by shooting Friday night that left an 18-year-old woman dead and a 38-year-old man wounded in South Loop over the weekend.

Jeremiah Jordan, 24, and Shanna Walton-Smith, 19, were charged with first-degree murder, murder with a strong probability of death, and attempted murder. Jordan was also charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor of fleeing from police.

Chicago police said they were arrested on Saturday just after 1 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Peoria Street and the 800 block of West 64th Street, respectively.

Police said they were identified as the suspects in the shooting in the 100 block of East 21st Street. That's where officers responded to a report of a person shot and found the victims inside a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

The 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her chest and died at the scene. The 38-year-old man was shot once in the hand and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A witness told police that the victims were shot at by someone traveling in a vehicle.

Both were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

No further information was immediately available.