Woman killed, man wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Loop, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

A woman was killed and a man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting in the South Loop.

It happened just before midnight in the 100 block of East 21st Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found the victims inside a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

The 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her chest and died at the scene. The 38-year-old man was shot once in the hand and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A witness told the officers that the victims were shot at by someone traveling in a vehicle. The description of the vehicle was not given.

No further injuries were reported.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

