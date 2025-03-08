Woman killed, man wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Loop, police say
A woman was killed and a man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting in the South Loop.
It happened just before midnight in the 100 block of East 21st Street.
Chicago police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found the victims inside a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.
The 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her chest and died at the scene. The 38-year-old man was shot once in the hand and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
A witness told the officers that the victims were shot at by someone traveling in a vehicle. The description of the vehicle was not given.
No further injuries were reported.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.