Opening statements start in Crosetti Brand trial for murder of Jayden Perkins, 11, stabbed defending pregnant mom

Opening statements start in trial for murder of Jayden Perkins, 11, who died protecting pregnant mom
Opening statements start in trial for murder of Jayden Perkins, 11, who died protecting pregnant mom 00:24

Opening statements begin Monday in the trial of a Chicago man who is charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy to death as he protected his pregnant mother.

Crosetti Brand, 17, is charged with 17 felony counts including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion and domestic battery in the March 2024 incident.

Prosecutors and police say Brand went to the home of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Laterria Smith and stabbed her in the neck. When her son, 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, tried to intervene and protect his mother, Brand allegedly stabbed him in the chest.

Smith, 33, was critically injured. Perkins was killed.

The month before the attack, Smith had sought an order of protection against Brand, who had a violent history of domestic battery. Her request was denied, even though Brand had been sent back to prison on a parole violation that included an attempt to break into her home just weeks before.

Smith was attacked just hours before a scheduled court hearing in her case. Brand had been granted parole on the day before the attack.

A jury was selected for the trial Friday.

