Online Illinois Lottery player wins $1.3M in FastPlay game

An online Illinois Lottery player has big plans for his family after winning $1.3 million in a FastPlay game.

The winner, nicknamed King of the Castle, says he only plays games for fun, but after some challenging times, he took a chance one day.

"I was thinking about my family—we've been going through some challenging times. I took a chance on Cash Castle, and couldn't believe it when I actually hit the jackpot. This win truly came at the perfect time."

He said he screamed for his wife after realizing he won the prize.

"I was overwhelmed with emotion and crying tears of joy. This win still feels unreal, like a dream. It really is a beautiful shock."

Lottery officials said the win is the second-largest Cash Castle jackpot prize won, following a $1.4 million jackpot win in April.

The winner said he plans on taking his family on a dream vacation.

"We've always wanted to take our family to Walt Disney World, but we've never been able to fit it into our budget. Now is the perfect time! We can't wait to treat our five kids and eight grandkids to their first Disney World vacation."

Cash Castle is a $30 progressive jackpot FastPlay game. The jackpot begins at $100,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

FastPlay games require no numbers to pick, pay slips, scratching, or waiting for numbers. Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age to play.