Illinois Lottery player wins over $1.4 million in new FastPlay game
Lottery officials announced Friday that an Illinois player has won over $1.4 million playing a FastPlay online game.
The winner played the new $30 progressive "Cash Castle" game and won $1,432,831, according to lottery officials. This is the highest prize win for the game since its release five weeks ago.
The game begins with a $10,000 jackpot and grows with each ticket sold until the prize is won.
The game can be purchased in-store, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app.
The news comes as the search continues for the winner of the $349 million Mega Millions prize that was won in DeKalb County last week.
Players must be 18 years of age and over to play.