Illinois Lottery player wins over $1.4 million in new FastPlay game

Lottery officials announced Friday that an Illinois player has won over $1.4 million playing a FastPlay online game.

The winner played the new $30 progressive "Cash Castle" game and won $1,432,831, according to lottery officials. This is the highest prize win for the game since its release five weeks ago.

The game begins with a $10,000 jackpot and grows with each ticket sold until the prize is won.

The game can be purchased in-store, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app.

The news comes as the search continues for the winner of the $349 million Mega Millions prize that was won in DeKalb County last week.

Players must be 18 years of age and over to play.