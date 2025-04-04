Watch CBS News
Illinois Lottery player wins over $1.4 million in new FastPlay game

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Lottery officials announced Friday that an Illinois player has won over $1.4 million playing a FastPlay online game.

The winner played the new $30 progressive "Cash Castle" game and won $1,432,831, according to lottery officials. This is the highest prize win for the game since its release five weeks ago.

The game begins with a $10,000 jackpot and grows with each ticket sold until the prize is won.

The game can be purchased in-store, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app.

The news comes as the search continues for the winner of the $349 million Mega Millions prize that was won in DeKalb County last week.  

Players must be 18 years of age and over to play. 

