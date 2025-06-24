O'Hare Airport sets new travel record at TSA checkpoints

O'Hare International Airport on Sunday broke the record for the most travelers screened on a single day, with nearly 114,000 people passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

The new record comes amid a surge in air travel this year, with the TSA expecting high travel volumes to continue throughout the summer and into the holiday season.

The previous record of approximately 111,000 travelers screened was set just three days earlier on Thursday. Seven of O'Hare's 10 busiest days have happened in the past five weeks, according to the TSA.

TSA officials said Sunday also was the busiest day nationwide for air travel in the agency's history, with nearly 3.1 million people screened at airport checkpoints.

Airports are expected to be especially busy over the July 4th holiday weekend, with the TSA estimating approximately 1.85 million travelers at the nation's airports between July 1 and July 7 – including 2.9 million people expected to fly on Sunday, July 6.