FAA issues ground delay at Chicago O'Hare Airport due to snow and ice

CHICAGO — A ground delay have been issued at Chicago O'Hare Airport for Wednesday afternoon amid an anticipated winter storm and the expected accumulating snow totals.

The FAA says that the ground delay should be in effect through 9 p.m. According to FlightAware, departure delays at O'Hare are currently averaging roughly a half-hour, as of 11 a.m. Inbound flights are seeing delays at their origin of roughly 1 hour, 30 minutes.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday. The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall through late Wednesday afternoon.

CBS Chicago meteorologist Laura Bannon said lake-enhanced bursts of snow were possible from this system, with snow rates potentially exceeding an inch per hour.

When all is said and done, parts of the Chicago area could see as many as 6 inches of snow.

