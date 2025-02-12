Watch CBS News
Local News

FAA issues ground delay at Chicago O'Hare Airport due to snow and ice

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO — A ground delay have been issued at Chicago O'Hare Airport for Wednesday afternoon amid an anticipated winter storm and the expected accumulating snow totals

The FAA says that the ground delay should be in effect through 9 p.m. According to FlightAware, departure delays at O'Hare are currently averaging roughly a half-hour, as of 11 a.m. Inbound flights are seeing delays at their origin of roughly 1 hour, 30 minutes.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday. The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall through late Wednesday afternoon.

CBS Chicago meteorologist Laura Bannon said lake-enhanced bursts of snow were possible from this system, with snow rates potentially exceeding an inch per hour.

When all is said and done, parts of the Chicago area could see as many as 6 inches of snow.

Laura Bannon contributed to this report.

Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.